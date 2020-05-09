Freeze warning goes into effect tonight for Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Many Northeast Ohioans observed snowflakes Friday! We know that it can and has happened before, but it’s still not the most beautiful sight in Spring.

Colder air will be the culprit for lake effect setting up overnight into Saturday morning. Slushy accumulations are possible by early-morning. It’s going to be so cold early Saturday that a FREEZE WARNING will be active until 11 a.m. Saturday.

WEATHER ALERTS – FREEZE WARNING

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Temperatures will be back into the mid 40s Saturday. That’s ~20° BELOW average!

After a cool, raw Monday rain, conditions are expected to improve and a gradual rise in the mercury department is expected during the upcoming work week. There’s even a 70°+ high temp in the 8-Day! However, it’ll come with a price vis-a-vis several chances for rain!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

