Freeze warning, frost advisory in effect early Saturday morning

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The secondary cold front has moved through the area, setting the stage for frost Friday night as winds ease and skies remain basically clear. Radiational cooling will aid in the temperature decline between 30-35 degrees by Saturday morning.

A Freeze Warning is active across parts of the area tonight/early Saturday morning. A Frost Advisory is active for areas geographically adjacent to the inland “nooks.” Take the necessary steps to protect your tender plants.

Freeze Warning/Frost Advisory Overnight

The weekend is looking beautiful! Sunshine with mixed high clouds will be accompanied by nicely-warming temperatures.

There’s a small chance for an early Sunday morning shower in extreme Northeast areas along the warm front. Otherwise, it’ll be warmer and overall pretty dry.

The first week of May looks unsettled. The highest chance of spring showers will be on Monday, scattered Tuesday, Wednesday, and again on Friday.

Overall we are expecting more than 2″ of rain locally next week. This will really help our spring rainfall deficit of 1-3″ across the area!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Fox 8 Day Forecast