CLEVELAND (WJW)– A freeze warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday for Medina, Richland, Ashland, Wayne and Holmes counties. A frost advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday for Ottawa, Lorain, Stark, Erie and Summit counties.

With the growing season now here, temperatures as low as 32 degrees overnight will result in frost formation. Sensitive vegetation could be killed if not protected.

Temperatures stay below average in the week ahead. 50s common today with mostly cloudy skies. Low 40s Wednesday afternoon with a few lake-driven showers mixed in with snow showers east with little accumulation.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: