FOX 8 Weather: 80s, sunshine, repeat!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Are you ready for day after day of the same weather? 80s and sunshine! We are looking at a long stretch of gorgeous weather.

Get ready to water!

Perfect summer weather as we wrap up June and head into the holiday weekend!

A lot of pool/beach days planned.

Protect yourself, UV Index at very high levels all week.

Independence Day Forecast: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80’s.

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

