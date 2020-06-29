CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Are you ready for day after day of the same weather? 80s and sunshine! We are looking at a long stretch of gorgeous weather.
Get ready to water!
Perfect summer weather as we wrap up June and head into the holiday weekend!
A lot of pool/beach days planned.
Protect yourself, UV Index at very high levels all week.
Independence Day Forecast: Mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Highs in the upper 80’s.
Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
Click here for more information from the FOX 8 Weather Team.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- ‘Mississippi of tomorrow’: Governor expected to sign bill retiring Confederate emblem on flag this week
- FOX 8 Weather: 80s, sunshine, repeat!
- Seen on TV: 6/29/20
- Missing: Jimmy Owens
- Patriots fined $1.1M, lose pick for filming Bengals and Browns game last season