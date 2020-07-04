Fourth of July weather shines in Northeast Ohio, staying hot, hot, hot

1  of  6
CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s perfect July 4 weather. And it’s great for getting outside: just be smart, it’s going to be another hot one.

As anticipated, we hit 90 degrees at Hopkins Airport Friday, making it the fourth time we have hit that mark or higher this year. And there are several more 90-degree days on the way.

However, a very weak, “back-door” cool front will trim a few degrees off the high for July 4, but the day will still be in the very warm and somewhat stuffy category.

Yes, the “dog days of summer” are upon us, starting today and lasting until Aug. 11. Are you ready for our first “heat wave” of the summer? A heat wave is a period of abnormally and uncomfortably hot and unusually humid weather. Typically a heat wave lasts three or more days.

The pattern we are currently in is a strong indication of warmer-than-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall over the next two to three weeks, and possibly longer.

Here’s a glimpse at the week ahead:

Also, be sure to turn your eyes to the sky Saturday night to view the partial lunar eclipse. It will start at 11:07 p.m. and end at 1:54 a.m. The partial eclipse will occur on our full buck moon at 12:29 a.m.

Clevelanders can experience a lunar eclipse this Fourth of July

