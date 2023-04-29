(WJW) – A dreary start to your weekend. Most of the day will be on the quiet with a few sprinkles here and there. Mostly cloudy with breaks of sunshine. Highs will be seasonal, in the mid 60s. More rain tonight.

Scattered showers move back in by Sunday. Cooler with highs in the 50s.

Low stalls with additional rain early next week. Temps in the 40s. Average high hits 70 degrees in Cleveland on May 11.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Why has the pattern shifted “cooler” recently?

There are three reasons: First the tropical Pacific has now shifted to a cooler phase (MJO) as La Nina is fading. Secondly, a ridge of high pressure has developed over the Gulf of Alaska with low pressure over the Aleutian Islands, thirdly, a strong high-pressure ridge over Greenland.