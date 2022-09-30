CLEVELAND (WJW) – We will begin Friday on a chilly note.

Temperatures will be in the 40s near the lakeshore, but others could be in the upper 30s.

Patchy fog is possible, with sunshine.

Slightly warmer today, with highs in the mid-60s.

Cloud deck increases later today from the outer bands of Ian.

Hurricane Ian made landfall along Cayo Costa around 3 p.m. Wednesday as a strong Category 4 Hurricane with sustained winds of around 150 mph. Storm surge of 12-18 ft along the SWFL coastline with reports of 100mph + wind gusts.

Ian has increased back into a Category 1 Hurricane after spending time as a Tropical Storm. It’s in the Atlantic where it’ll remain a Category 1 Hurricane and make a third landfall in parts of South Carolina. The remnants of Ian will move north as cloud coverage and rainfall.

Models becoming more uniform that we will see some light showers push in Saturday from the leftovers of Ian. They will move in from the southeast, will not be widespread, and should not make their way to our western counties. A little gusty Saturday afternoon, especially along the lakeshore.

Temperatures remain cooler than average the first week of October with highs generally in the mid 60’s. At least we can enjoy a nice dry stretch with a mix of sun and clouds.

Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast.