CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s the last day of summer! The forecast this evening was fantastic. Temperatures were hanging out in the 70s and 60s. Mostly clear and comfortable for any Friday night football games.

Cooler spots tonight with temperatures eventually falling into the 50s by early tomorrow morning.

Temps will be slightly cooler along the shoreline.

An east coast storm will blanket our area with clouds the 2nd half of Saturday. A few showers may sneak in as well in our eastern counties.

Long range futurecast into the weekend:

Very little rain in the long range outlook.

Temperatures near average next week.

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.