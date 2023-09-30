CLEVELAND (WJW) — A clear and quiet Saturday evening. With few clouds, temperatures will be cool by Sunday morning, grab a jacket if you’re heading to a tailgate for the Browns.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday for the highlighted counties. Other areas may see patchy fog as well.

A beautiful second half of the weekend is in store with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s.

The month wraps up as the sixth driest September on record. And heading into October, the first several days looks dry as well.

Staying well above average for the first several days of October. Average highs are in the upper 60s, we will however be near 80, enjoy.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.