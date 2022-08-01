CLEVELAND (WJW) – Monday starts dry, but by late afternoon scattered rain and storms start to pop up from west to east along a cold front. A few could be hanging around for your evening commute.

The day will be steamy with highs in the upper 80s and higher humidity. Scattered stronger storms will move in during the late afternoon with sunny periods. An isolated severe storm with 50+ winds is possible. Drying out Tuesday with lower humidity.

The heat will be the big story midweek! The heat has spent much of the last few weeks in the south central US and the desert southwest. By late next week, the heat dome will nudge into the Ohio Valley giving us a couple of 90°F days. So far, we have experienced 90°F or higher 11 days this year. Normal for the whole year is 13 (last 20 years).

Next chance for rain/storms Thursday & Friday

What summer has been more humid 2021 or 2022 in northern Ohio? So far 2021! 42% of the time the dewpoint has been above 65 in 2021. This year only 25% of the time. The first half of June was “cooler” and comfortable keeping the numbers lower OVERALL

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Above is a look at the current 8-day forecast.