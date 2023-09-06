CLEVELAND (WJW) — Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to fizzle out, especially west of I-71. Most of the night will be calm with a few light showers possible.

Mild and muggy tonight with temperatures in the 70s and 60s most of the night. Humidity will still stay on the higher side. Staying unsettled tonight into tomorrow with scattered light showers.

Not as hot tomorrow, but still plenty warm with highs in the upper 70s. A bit more cloud coverage than what we saw today with on and off light showers through the day.

On and off showers could linger into the first half of Friday. Our Friday night high school footballs games will feel more like football weather, rain gear not included.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.