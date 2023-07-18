(WJW) – An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for sensitive groups until midnight Tuesday night. This is due to more smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

A very comfortable night with temperatures falling into the 60s and even some 50s with mostly clear skies. Comfortable humidity will continue to filter in tonight and tomorrow. Give the AC a break tonight and open up the windows!

A comfortably warm day tomorrow as temperatures climb into the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Staying quiet through the day as humidity stays on the lower side. More humid air will move in with our next system Thursday.

Next big chance for rain/storms: Thursday afternoon/evening. Some could be potent, with gusty damaging winds and heavy rainfall.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.