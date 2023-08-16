CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’re cooling down this evening, looking toward potential for rain storms Thursday.

Tomorrow starts off with sun then clouds and a line of rain/storms arrive after 2 p.m. with a cold front. There is a low threat of strong storms in our northwest communities.

Humidity will drop briefly today with an increase Thursday then another dip Friday and into Saturday. Get ready for a warm-up!

Finally signs of summer heat returning next week! A few weak fronts will pass from the NW. Timing is still uncertain. Highly doubt this heat will be long lasting. The pattern looks to revert back to lower 80s (90s stay west as the month ends). More on this coming soon.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

