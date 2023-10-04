CLEVELAND (WJW) — Mostly cloudy skies have taken over but the warm temperatures remain this evening. We’ll stay quiet and dry with temperatures in the 70s for the evening.

Staying well above average for the first several days of October. Average highs are in the upper 60s, we will however be near 80, enjoy!

This is not totally uncommon, here’s a look at the last 10 October and how many days we spent in the 80s.

Showers late Thursday/Thursday evening into Friday morning with sun and drier conditions Friday afternoon and evening. A second cold front arrives Saturday with more showers and lake-enhanced showers on Sunday.

Rainfall amounts from late Thursday through mid-morning Friday:

If you’re headed to the Woollybear Festival, it’ll be predominantly cloudy with on-and-off light showers; and cool & breezy temps in the mid-50s.NE Ohio Fall Festival Guide

Temperatures will drop not only in Ohio but across the northern half of the US. It’s not all that uncommon. It’s not an Ohio thing. Big temperature swings become more frequent as we get deeper in the fall.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.