CLEVELNAD (WJW) — A break from the heavy rain this evening, although we will still see a few scattered showers. Temperatures will keep on climbing as the warm front lifts north. We will end up in the 40s and 50s by midnight. Another round of rain moves in late tonight with a few non-severe thunderstorms.

Pockets of rain during the afternoon with another round of heavy rain developing this evening. Temps briefly rise to near 60 around midnight thanks to a warm front that will lift into the area.

Localized flooding issues are possible with the steady to heavy rain. An additional 0.5 to 1 inch likely.

Mostly dry Thursday, much warmer and windy. Winds could gust up to 40 MPH. We’re on record watch.

Don’t get used to it. Like our last three systems there’s a massive temperatures drop from Thursday to Friday.

Lake effect flurries around on Friday with a better chance of lake effect snow Friday night into early Saturday. Small accumulation possible. The heavier snow once again stayed well north.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

