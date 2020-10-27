Forecast repeat: Rainy, cool, and cloudy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Temperatures are starting out in the mid to upper 40s this morning.

And that’s about where they’ll stay.

Tuesday will be cloudy with sporadic showers.

The highest coverage chances are from 3 to 7 p.m.

The sun will return tomorrow, and things will warm up slightly.

Thursday’s forecast right now looks like a washout.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

