CLEVELAND (WJW) — Temperatures in the upper 70s this evening turn to the mid 60s overnight. Clouds will increase late tonight but the light breeze and low humidity keep us very comfortable.

Humidity returns late Tuesday night after another pleasant day with highs near 80.

Then we’re warming back up by mid-week with our next chance for showers and storms.

It’s a nice break from the extreme heat and humidity through early next week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: