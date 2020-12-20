Forecast: Odds of a ‘white’ Christmas looking likely in Northeast Ohio

The wintry mix will exit around lunchtime Sunday and it won’t be widespread at this point.

We’re tracking another front Monday night/early Tuesday with scattered rain/snow with little-to-no accumulations. The warmest day of next week will be Wednesday. We could be flirting with 50. But big changes heading our way as we head into the holidays.

Do you want a white Christmas? There is the potential for colder air to show up starting Christmas Eve … potentially the coldest air since last February. Highs Christmas Day will be in the mid 20s. Our odds of a “white” Christmas are looking likely. Stay tuned for our snowfall forecast.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

