CLEVELAND (WJW) – They’re back! Have you noticed those black swarms on the horizon? They are midges.

What’s the difference between a mucklehead (midge) and a mayfly? Mucklehead is much smaller. Mayflies are larger and are about the size of a moth. All are a sign of a healthy lake.

Mild night with temperatures in the 60s and upper 50s. A few clouds will stick around tonight with the hazy conditions.

The mild conditions will stick around as you head out the door early tomorrow. Quickly warming into the 60s and 70s during the late morning and early afternoon.

A cold front will move in dropping temperatures through the second half of the day and bringing a few sprinkles, mainly south.

Breezy and cooler to end work week, with a gradual warm-up to around average as we head in Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day weekend is looking really nice. Quiet Saturday and Sunday with above normal temps. Slight chance for a few sprinkles Monday.

Get the sprinklers going. Staying dry through a majority of the week and next week.

Check the the latest 8-Day Forecast: