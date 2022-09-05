(WJW) – Areas of fog mainly inland this morning, with humid conditions and light winds.

An Area Flood Watch for the counties shaded green. After a heavy dose of rain Sunday, some remaining showers or persistent thunderstorms could lead to flooding on your Labor Day.

Bring along the umbrella to any outdoor events again today. Rain coverage will not be as widespread but it does stick around through the evening.

You may want to grill out under a canopy and then eat indoors. A few showers linger into Tuesday.

Temperatures through Tuesday in the mid and upper 70’s and staying muggy. A few isolated showers could persist into Wednesday before we dry out and warm up late week.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.