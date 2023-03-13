CLEVELAND (WJW) — On and off snow showers will continue most of the evening allowing for accumulations, especially on the grassy surfaces. It’ll also be cold enough to support the snow tonight with temperatures in the 30s and 20s.

Snow becomes lake effect overnight into Tuesday. Parts of the snowbelt have the chance of 3+ inches. Less than 2 inches for the rest of the area by the end of it. Much of the accumulation will be on grassy surfaces, most snow will melt on roads.

Expect a brief milder trend Thursday and Friday.

Cleveland Saint Patrick’s Day parade looking wet and windy, but warm. Temperatures trend below normal again this upcoming weekend.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.