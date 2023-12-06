(WJW) – Drier for the morning commute with some breaks in the cloud coverage. A few flurries/drizzle this morning.

A mix of sun and clouds will appear today but temperatures will remain chilly, in the mid-30s.

Thursday, flurries early then drier and milder Friday and early Saturday. Temperatures in the mid-50s.

Saturday starts dry. A panhandle storm track continues this weekend.

Rain late Saturday into Sunday. Sunday wind gusts 35-40 miles per hour.

Then temperatures drop with general accumulating snow to start Monday! It’s too early to predict how much snow. More details in the days ahead.

Future radar:

Temperatures will fall late Sunday into Monday of next week.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

Looking ahead: Colder early next week, then trending milder late next week.

The last ten days of December: An active panhandle storm track. Too early to tell if this will produce snow for Ohio. The chances are rising.

