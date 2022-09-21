CLEVELAND (WJW) – We are entering the dry portion of a Wednesday forecast.

As the sun takes over for a few hours, our temperatures will to the mid-80s if not low 90s.

Unfortunately, that added heat will fuel the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.

Timing threat for rain and storms looks to be 3 pm-9 pm west to east. The SPC has a Slight Risk for a few severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Damaging winds will be the main threat and locally heavy rainfall with a few of these storms, but some hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Downpours could lead to some flooding issues.

Temperatures ranging 5-10° ABOVE average as we near the autumnal equinox on Thursday, September 22nd.

Temperatures will be MUCH COOLER starting Thursday (the 60s) and continuing through the remainder of the week! Not a big surprise that we are going to feel a 20-degree drop in temps in 24 hours. This is the time of year when these big swings occur more often.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: