CLEVELAND (WJW) – After a foggy start to the day, we have another round of fog that will set up overnight into tomorrow morning.

Quiet and cool this evening with temperatures falling into the 50s and mid 40s. Winds are calm which will allow for any fog to settle so give yourself extra time before hitting the road tomorrow morning.

The fog we see will linger into the late morning before clearing during the afternoon. Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s. Another beautiful day so find a way to enjoy some time outside.

Staying dry and quiet for the rest of the work week as high pressure dominates the forecast. Our next chance of rain won’t arrive until Saturday into Sunday.

Temperatures remain well above normal through the weekend/early next week. Next chance of rain late Saturday into Sunday.

The start of October was cooler than normal. So why has the pattern become warmer after a cool start to October? The answer lies in the tropical Pacific which has been in a favorable phase for warmth across the eastern US. How long does this last?

Colder changes around mid month

