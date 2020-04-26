Foggy start with some sunshine on Monday, temps to reach the high 50s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Wind gusts up to 43 mph are possible near the lake with 35 mph inland. That’s causing problems for many! The winds will settle down overnight.

A LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING has been extended through 10 p.m. for Ottawa, Sandusky and Erie counties. Significant lakeshore flooding is possible. Roads may be closed and some shoreline erosion may occur.

Our roller coaster continues with a lot of ups and downs in forecast. May is starting off on a sunny note. Hopefully more milder temps appear soon. Look at this weekend! 60s and sunny!

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast: