CLEVELAND (WJW) — A few leftover showers and thundershowers are pressing eastward near the front. They will continue their trek out of northern Ohio. Some patchy fog will likely form by Friday morning.

The weak front/trough will pass Friday afternoon with a small chance for a local afternoon shower. Most of us will be unscathed.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST