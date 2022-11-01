CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cooler this evening as temperatures fall back into the 50s and mid 40s.

With the ground still pretty saturated, fog is expected to redevelop tonight and linger into early tomorrow morning.

Give yourself a little bit of time during the morning commute tomorrow for lingering foggy spots. Once the fog clears, sunshine and a few high clouds will move in for the rest of the day. Highs will be a touch warmer, mid 60s.

Staying dry and quiet for the rest of the work week as high pressure dominates the forecast. Our next chance of rain won’t arrive until Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures remain well above normal through the weekend/early next week. Next chance of rain Sunday.

The start of October was cooler than normal. So why has the pattern become warmer? The answer lies in the tropical Pacific which has been in a favorable phase for warmth across the eastern US. How long does this last is the question. Changes are coming the 2nd half of November.

How about November? Overall little sign of extreme cold over the next 10 days. In fact, 60’s common! Temperatures will range about 5-10° ABOVE AVERAGE.

Check your latest 8-Day Forecast above.