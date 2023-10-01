CLEVELAND (WJW) — Dense fog is being reported in some areas.

Temperatures are in the low 50s on this Sunday morning. You might want to grab a jacket if you’re tailgating for the Browns.

Sunny with highs in the upper 70s Sunday afternoon.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday for the highlighted counties. Other areas may see patchy fog as well.

A beautiful second half of the weekend is in store with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s.

The month wraps up as the sixth driest September on record. And heading into October, the first several days look dry as well.

Staying well above average for the first several days of October. Average highs are in the upper 60s, we will however be near 80, enjoy.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.