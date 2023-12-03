The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for all of NE Ohio until 1 p.m. because of concern in some areas for "hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility."

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Dense Fog Advisory for all of NE Ohio until 1 p.m. because of concern in some areas for “hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.”

According to the special weather statement “Areas of dense fog have been observed across the area, with conditions continuing to diminish, as the rain begins to push into the area, the fog should dissipate and conditions improve by early afternoon. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you,”

A foggy start in many areas of NE Ohio on this Sunday morning then rain moves in by early afternoon, cloudy with a high of 50.

It will also be breezy with winds gusting to 25 mph.

There’s a chance for some wintry mix in the primary snowbelt Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Here’s a look at Fox 8 meteorologist Dontae Jone’s’ Sunday weather checklist. Note that he’s expecting chili but not chilly!

Dontae is right, this is the type of weather for some good hot homemade soup and or chili

Rollercoaster ride of temps

8-day forecast above