CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’re seeing widespread dense fog this morning. Take your time on your drive.

Things will be nice during the day with lower humidity and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Timing on rain and storms:

Rain and storms will come in west to east from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Threat:

Some of these storms could put down heavy downpours and have some pretty gusty winds with them.

We’re drying back out for Thursday and Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s. Changes come in for the weekend.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: