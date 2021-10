CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – There are many areas of dense fog Tuesday morning.

Temperatures are starting out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

After Tuesday’s fog burns off, we’ll see lots of sunshine.

Wednesday will start dry with spotty showers/rumbles storms in the evening.

There will be more storm chances later in the week.

Humidity will stay high all week.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: