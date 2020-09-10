Foggy, humid, and cloudy across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The humidity remains high across Northeast Ohio.

It’s going to feel soupy outside.

That’s causing the Dense Fog Advisory in Northeast Ohio.

Visibility will be challenging across many areas Thursday morning.

Be careful if you are driving.

There will be more clouds than sun on Thursday.

Temperatures will range from the 70s to the low 80s across the area.

Here’s your 8-day forecast:

