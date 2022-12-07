CLEVELAND (WJW) – Patchy to dense fog will linger overnight into tomorrow morning. It’s not expected to be as widespread, but still give yourself extra time if you have to do any traveling. Low cloud coverage continues across the area with a few sprinkles tonight.

A cool and dreary start to the day tomorrow morning. Drier air slowly builds in for tomorrow afternoon but we will still see the mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be a bit cooler also with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Our next shot of a few showers comes Friday evening where a few wet snowflakes could mix in in the evening.

Other than a few flakes mixing in Friday night, our snow chances are pretty slim for the remainder of the week.

Here are the next THREE weather systems from today through next week. Weak front Sunday with a small chance for showers/pm mix. However, notice the last system the strongest, deepest with the greatest wind/rain then snow potential starting Wednesday!

Signs of colder temps showing up per our extended outlook mid/late next week with snow chances climbing.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.