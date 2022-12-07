CLEVELAND (WJW) — Areas of fog with a few sprinkles during the morning but drier conditions will move in during the day. A few breaks of sunshine will try during the afternoon but cloud coverage will win out through most of the day. Highs in the upper 40s, again.

Drier Wednesday after a.m. drizzle. Next system Thursday night/early Friday.

Unsettled week ahead with multiple weather systems. Little snow in the forecast:

Other than a few flakes mixing in Friday night, our snow chances are pretty slim this week.

Signs of colder temps showing up per our extended outlook mid/late next week with snow chances climbing.

Here are the next three weather systems from today through next week. Weak front Sunday with a small chance for showers. However, notice the last system the strongest, deepest with the greatest wind/rain then snow potential starting Wednesday!

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

