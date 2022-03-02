Fog this morning; timing on rain and snow this afternoon

Variably cloudy and dry for much of Wednesday with temperatures reaching the lower to mid-40s.

Next up, a clipper drops in Wednesday evening/night through early Thursday which will bring a wintry mix.

First, we’ll see snow, then local lake effect.

There is some light accumulation to the snow that falls Wednesday night.

Ready for a taste of Spring? Check out the temperatures at the end of the 8-day. Highs could reach 60 on Sunday!

Unfortunately rain showers will be around. Unsettled this weekend with steady showers Sunday and again Monday.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST