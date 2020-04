Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- A few showers are persistent over a small part of Northeast Ohio. Temperatures will be in the 30s overnight and some patchy fog is likely for the morning hours.

April Fools’ day will surprise us with some sunshine later in the day, and that’s no joke! :)

Thankfully, Thursday and Friday and Saturday will sport some sunshine, and temperatures will warm for the early half of the first weekend of April.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: