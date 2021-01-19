Flurries with breaks of sun; widespread snowfall tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Flurries this morning otherwise drier Tuesday with some breaks of sunshine.

Stronger cold front approaches tonight with widespread snowfall. Timing of the snow is late evening Tuesday through 5am Wednesday.

System #1 snowfall: Tuesday night/early Wednesday (front) with general 1-3″ accumulations (more in snowbelt) by late Wednesday morning as temps get COLDER.

System #2: PM Friday/lake effect Saturday (cold front) Small accumulations

System #3: Next Monday (larger system–heavier/wet snow)

