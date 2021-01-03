Flurries possible with freezing drizzle overnight, cloudy and cold for Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Flurries this evening with pockets of freezing drizzle overnight. Watch out for slick spots with temperatures dipping a touch below freezing. More of the same, clouds and cold tomorrow.
Next up, we’re tracking a cold front Tuesday morning. Snow to a wintry mix possible. Little to no accumulation anticipated. Clouds rule the week but we have a shot at seeing some sunshine in the final stretch.
Here’s your Fox 8 Day forecast:
