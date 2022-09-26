CLEVELAND (WJW) — Mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. Scattered showers and storms will continue for the start of the work week as a slow moving low crawls to the NE.

Breezy tomorrow with gusts reaching 20-30 mph at times.

With the slow, training thunderstorms, 2-4″ of rainfall is possible through Wednesday morning for parts of NE Ohio.

A Flood Watch is in place for Lake, Geauga, Cuyahoga and Ashtabula County through Wednesday morning.

Dreary, damp and breezy to start the work week with daily rain chances. We will finally dry out by the end of the upcoming week but Tropical Storm Ian’s remnants could move into the Midwest by next weekend bringing another round of showers. Uncertainty is still very high.

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: