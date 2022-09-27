CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rain is ongoing Tuesday morning in our northern viewing area, near Lake Erie.

More showers will develop in the southern communities as the day progresses.

Temperatures are in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Temperatures may not reach 60 on Tuesday.

With the slow, training showers (storms), 2-4″ of rainfall is possible through Wednesday morning for parts of the shoreline east into Lake County.

A Flood Watch is in place for Lake, Geauga, Cuyahoga and Ashtabula County through Wednesday morning.

On and off showers continue tomorrow through the day adding to the rainfall totals. With mostly cloudy skies highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s and a bit of a breeze sticking around during the first half of the day. A few thunderstorms are possible with the chance for some small hail embedded in a few storms.

Rain coverage drops Wednesday late. Drier conditions to finish the week.

Hurricane Ian continues to intensify as it moves past Cuba into the Gulf of Mexico. It’s forecasted to increase to a Cat 4 Hurricane before making landfall along the west coast of Florida.

The cooler pattern continues. The pattern suggests that we will start to warm back up in the first few days of October. The remains of Ian will play a role in the degree of warmth this weekend.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.