CLEVELAND (WJW) – Variably to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures cooling into the lower 40s and breezy, so it will feel like the 30s.

This will actually turn out to be a pretty seasonable day for this time of year.

Friday, another panhandle system moving SW to NE Friday. Rain develops mainly after 9 a.m., so the morning rush should be dry and cloudy. Rain could be heavy at times, causing some minor flooding and ponding on the roads. Winds will be gusty through the day, temps in the low to mid 40s. A FLOOD WATCH will be in effect for Friday.

Keep up with weather alerts here

There’s chance of a wintry mix as it exits in the evening, otherwise a few light snow showers and flurries around early Saturday.

No significant snow for us. The bullseye is from Chicago to Detroit.

Long range outlook is showing below normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Scott’s long range outlook on February 23rd!

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.