Flood Watch: Heavy rain and storms for the next two days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Several counties in Northeast Ohio are under a Flood Watch through Tuesday. 

Ashland, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, and Sandusky counties could pick up an additional 1-3 inches of rain over the next 24 hours. 

More on the advisory here.

Rain risks will be with us through Tuesday.

This is a slow-moving system with a front stalling over our area. 

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid-70s. But there is also a threat of storms we’ll be keeping an eye on as we get closer. 

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

More weather information here.

