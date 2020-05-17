WATCH LIVE: Storms making their way through the area, flood watch goes into effect Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Some are enjoy an 80 degree day! A mix of sun and clouds but were already seeing some storms begin to pop.

Showers and storms develop as a warm front lifts, putting us in a small chance that a storm could contain gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a MARGINAL RISK. Timing now to 8 p.m. Rain could be heavy at times in some of these slow moving storms. Localized flooding possible.

Rain risks will be with us through Tuesday. This is a slow moving system with a front stalling over our area. We could get several opportunities for “training events” meaning rain moving over the same area for a prolonged period of time.

We’re tapping into a lot of Gulf of Mexico moisture! A FLOOD WATCH has been issued through Tuesday morning. Stay tuned, it may impact the same areas that were hardest hit last Friday. 1-3″ possible.

This week features a closed ‘cut off’ low resulting in an unseasonably cool temperatures for a couple of days. Spring 60’s show up by the middle of the week.

Upper Low Spoils Our Forecast for 80 Degree Days!

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the mid 70s. Enjoy!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: