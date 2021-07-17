Flood warnings and watches for much of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A flash flood warning is in effect for Mahoning County until 5 p.m.

A flood warning is in effect for the Cuyahoga River at Independence, the Black River at Elyria and Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station until Sunday morning.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Summit, Portage, Trumbull, Wayne, Stark, Mahoning, Holmes and Erie counties until 8 p.m.

A flood advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga, Medina and Summit counties until 6:30 p.m., Ashtabula and Trumbull counties until 6:15 p.m., and Medina and Wayne counties until 5 p.m.

A soggy start to the weekend. Heavy rainfall from thunderstorms amounting to 2-3″ with locally higher amounts in a short period of time prompted these warnings. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS!

Scattered showers and along with isolated thunderstorms will continue east/southeastern areas through 4PM. It’s not until late afternoon when we finally dry out and clear out. Sunshine already breaking out in our northwestern communities. High temps will reach the low 70’s, mid 70’s west where sunshine breaks out earlier.

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend! Sunshine returns along with summer temps. Highs back in the low 80’s. Tomorrow also starts our dry stretch. Finally! Next chance of rain not coming until late Tuesday into early Wednesday along a weak cold front.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: