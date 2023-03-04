CLEVELAND (WJW) — A flood warning has been issued for Stark County Saturday morning following heavy rain in Northeast Ohio.

The National Weather Service has the advisory expiring at 10 a.m. People are asked to avoid flooded areas and not drive through high water.

There’s a chance for a brief wintry mix and some snowflakes as the system exits, otherwise a few light snow showers and flurries around early Saturday. Little to no accumulation expected. No significant snow for us. The bullseye is from Chicago to Detroit.

Long range outlook is showing below normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

