CLEVELAND (WJW) — Flood warnings are no longer in effect but minor flooding is occurring or in the forecast.

Clouds increase this evening ahead of a weak system that could bring a stray shower or two overnight.

Long range outlook is showing below normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid-March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley.

The pattern shift starts in the week ahead with temperatures ranging 5-10° BELOW average. Highs in the mid 30s, with lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.