Flash flood warning, flood advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flood advisory for two counties in Northeast Ohio.

Designated as a moderate flood advisory, those in Lorain, Erie and Cuyahoga Counties are asked to be prepared and cautious as heavy rains are expected to fall in the area. A flash flood warning has also been issued for Lorain and Erie Counties.

As it stands, the flood advisory is set to be lifted at 4:45 p.m. this afternoon. The flash flood warnings are set to end at 7:45 p.m.

Already some minor flooding has begun in these areas and thunderstorms are expected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral