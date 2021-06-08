Flash flood warning, flood advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flood advisory for two counties in Northeast Ohio.

Designated as a moderate flood advisory, those in Lorain, Erie and Cuyahoga Counties are asked to be prepared and cautious as heavy rains are expected to fall in the area. A flash flood warning has also been issued for Lorain and Erie Counties.

As it stands, the flood advisory is set to be lifted at 4:45 p.m. this afternoon. The flash flood warnings are set to end at 7:45 p.m.

Already some minor flooding has begun in these areas and thunderstorms are expected.