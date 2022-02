**Related Video Above: Lorain County deals with winter storm.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A flood advisory has been issued for two Northeast Ohio counties following a winter storm that blasted through the area this week.

Residents of Erie and Lorain Counties are asked to look out for flooding caused by ice jams on the roads. Drivers are reminded to never take a vehicle through a flooded road.

“Turn around, don’t drown,” the National Weather Service said.

The flood advisory is in effect until 7 p.m.