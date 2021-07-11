Flood advisory issued for many counties in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flood advisory for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio
Designated as a moderate flood advisory, those in Ashland, Holmes, Medina, Richland, Stark, Summit and Wayne Counties are asked to be prepared and cautious as heavy rains are expected to fall in the area.
As it stands, the flood advisory is set to be lifted at 3:15 p.m.
Already 1-2 inches of rain has fallen in these areas and thunderstorms could be on the way. Residents are asked not to drive vehicles on flooded roads.