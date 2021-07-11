Flood advisory issued for many counties in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flood advisory for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio

Designated as a moderate flood advisory, those in Ashland, Holmes, Medina, Richland, Stark, Summit and Wayne Counties are asked to be prepared and cautious as heavy rains are expected to fall in the area.

FLOOD ADVISORY (Neon Green) until 3:15PM (7/11)

For Southern Richland, Southern Ashland and Wayne County. 1-2" has fallen with more anticiapated.@fox8news pic.twitter.com/hdiPYEQPQK — Jenn Harcher (@JennHarcher) July 11, 2021

As it stands, the flood advisory is set to be lifted at 3:15 p.m.

Already 1-2 inches of rain has fallen in these areas and thunderstorms could be on the way. Residents are asked not to drive vehicles on flooded roads.