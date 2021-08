CLEVELAND (WJW) — The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a flood advisory for one Northeast Ohio county.

Designated as a moderate flood advisory, those in Geauga County are asked to be prepared and cautious as heavy rains are expected to fall in the area.

As it stands, the flood advisory is set to be lifted at 6 p.m. tonight.

Residents are reminded to not drive their cars into flooded road areas.